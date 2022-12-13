Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota.

On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The first incident occurred on Dec. 5 around 2:30 a.m. The suspect shot the front door of the business, loaded a duffle bag with vaping supplies and exited through the back door before jumping a large concrete wall.

Video surveillance from the Dec. 8 incident shows the suspect again shoot the front glass and enter the business where he stole the register and later fled southbound on Cattlemen Road. The suspect is described as a white male with an average build.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 941.861.4244 or Crimestoppers at 941.366.TIPS or Crimestoppers.com.

