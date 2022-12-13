Advertise With Us
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

Do you recognize this man?
Do you recognize this man?
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota.

On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The first incident occurred on Dec. 5 around 2:30 a.m. The suspect shot the front door of the business, loaded a duffle bag with vaping supplies and exited through the back door before jumping a large concrete wall.

Video surveillance from the Dec. 8 incident shows the suspect again shoot the front glass and enter the business where he stole the register and later fled southbound on Cattlemen Road. The suspect is described as a white male with an average build.

Anyone with information related to either incident is asked to contact Criminal Investigations at 941.861.4244 or Crimestoppers at 941.366.TIPS or Crimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

