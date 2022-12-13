Sarasota police investigating woman’s death

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious death on Tamiami Trial.

Officers were conducting a welfare check in the 2500 block of South Tamiami Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday, when they found an dead adult woman, a department spokeswoman said. An adult man was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with injuries.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.

