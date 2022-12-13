Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Red tide results in 1,700 pounds of dead fish along St. Pete Beach

High levels of red tide causing fish kill.
High levels of red tide causing fish kill.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide is moving north up the Gulf Coast of Florida and it has resulted in significantly high levels of dead fish in Pinellas County.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, 1,700 pounds of dead fish have been collected from St. Pete Beach since Thursday of last week.

Red tide was reported in the Suncoast in Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota counties in December. You can check beach conditions at Mote Marine Laboratory’s website which documents reports of respiratory illness as well as reports of dead fish.

The algae blooms can cause respiratory illness, especially in those with asthma or other breathing difficulties.

If you feel ill at the beach, you should go indoors.

