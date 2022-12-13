Organizations come together to clean up waterways in Englewood

ABC7 News at 11pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This past Sunday folks came together from several environmental organizations to do a clean up of debris in the much needed area near Lemon Bay. Ian with its 100+ mile an hour winds ripped apart manufactured homes and tossed the sheet metal and belongings of some of those homes into the surrounding canals making it unsafe for navigation and damaging the ecosystem. So even after nearly 2 and a half months there is still plenty of work to be done.

Here is the description of what went down on Sunday Dec. 12th 2022 according to Suncoast Waterkeepers board chair Rusty Chinnis.

“Hurricane Ian left a wake of debris in waterways across the state. One particularly hard hit watershed on the Suncoast was Lemon Bay. That is why Suncoast Waterkeeper teamed up with Suncoast Aqua Ventures, Sarasota Bay Watch, Lemon Bay Conservancy, and the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program on Sunday December 11, 2022 and conducted a waterway cleanup in the canals of Ainger Creek, a major tributary of the Lemon Bay watershed. Holiday Estates, the community that surrounds the canals, was devastated by the storm.

“We love the volunteers that supported this community and our local waters. Together, we made a real difference,” said Abbey Tyrna, Waterkeeper and Executive Director of Suncoast Waterkeeper. “We didn’t get all the debris, but our action to remove pollution from our waterways was a positive one,” Tyrna continued.

The massive amount of debris left from Ian throughout southwest Florida has been the subject of national headlines. There are many areas of the state where debris removal needs to be left to professionals. But from the canals of Ainger Creek, volunteers were able to remove over 50 cubic yards of the debris with kayaks and jon boats. Whatever could not be picked up was geotagged and will be sent to Charlotte County government for future removal by professionals.

“The number of people who showed up to help (over 50) touched our hearts. Hurricane Ian has taken so much from this community. It is wonderful to know that people care,” said Carol Powell, President of Holiday Estates Corporation.”

Thanks for all your hard work and effort for doing this and making this area’s most valuable commodity (water) a priority.

