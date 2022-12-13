Man to be charged in connection with homicide at local inn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man will face murder charges following a shooting at a motel, police say.

Elon Dula, 46, will face murder charges when he is released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Dula was transported to the hospital following what officers believe to be a murder and attempted suicide.

Officers responded to the Cabana Inn, 2525 South Tamiami Trail, for a welfare check. In one of the rooms, they found a 34-year-old woman dead in the room with head trauma. Dula was unconscious and was resuscitated by EMS with Narcan. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after attempting suicide by ingesting narcotics.

The room was in disarray; a sink had been shattered and a struggle was apparent. The victim died from a gunshot wound.

The property manager told officers that Dula’s brother had contacted her after being unable to contact him. The property manager got a spare key to the unit, unlocked the door, and called 911 after she found the scene. Dula’s mother told officers she spoke with him around noon on Monday, and he said to her he “did not want to be here anymore.” The statement concerned Dula’s mother; she and Dula’s brother responded to the location to check on Dula.

Officers executed a search warrant for the room on Monday evening. The victim was found lying on the living room floor. There were narcotics, shell casings, and ammunition found at the scene.

