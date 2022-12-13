Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Man to be charged in connection with homicide at local inn

Elon Dula
Elon Dula(Sarasota County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man will face murder charges following a shooting at a motel, police say.

Elon Dula, 46, will face murder charges when he is released from Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Dula was transported to the hospital following what officers believe to be a murder and attempted suicide.

Officers responded to the Cabana Inn, 2525 South Tamiami Trail, for a welfare check. In one of the rooms, they found a 34-year-old woman dead in the room with head trauma. Dula was unconscious and was resuscitated by EMS with Narcan. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital after attempting suicide by ingesting narcotics.

The room was in disarray; a sink had been shattered and a struggle was apparent. The victim died from a gunshot wound.

The property manager told officers that Dula’s brother had contacted her after being unable to contact him. The property manager got a spare key to the unit, unlocked the door, and called 911 after she found the scene. Dula’s mother told officers she spoke with him around noon on Monday, and he said to her he “did not want to be here anymore.” The statement concerned Dula’s mother; she and Dula’s brother responded to the location to check on Dula.

Officers executed a search warrant for the room on Monday evening. The victim was found lying on the living room floor. There were narcotics, shell casings, and ammunition found at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Bradenton SWAT team deployed to 20th Street East; subject in custody
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
Bryce Carpenter
Former Venice High quarterback arrested for assault
A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses