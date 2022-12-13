Luxury apartments proposed for DeSoto Square Mall parking lot

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A developer from Winter Garden has submitted a proposal to build luxury apartments in the southeast parking lot of the DeSoto Square Mall called “Cameron Bradenton”.

The Inlet Property Company has the 240 unit garden-style multi-family community listed on their website stating, “one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Bradenton’s 37.5% year-over-year rent growth ranks #2 nationally. The submarket boasts strong demographics, exceptional in-migration patterns, and convenient access to Tampa and St. Pete MSA employers, downtown Sarasota, and several nearby demand generators. Cameron Bradenton is conveniently located just 15 minutes from I-75.”

According to the proposal submitted to Manatee County, the project would surround the southern part of the DeSoto Square Mall leaving the building intact.

While there are plenty who are glad someone is trying to revitalize that property, others aren’t thrilled with the news.

As of now, Tropicana uses that parking lot as a waiting area for their delivery trucks. Daniel Brecht is one of those drivers who has spent many nights sleeping in his semi in that lot.

He said it’s a convenient place to park, eat, and get some sleep while he waits for the next shipment pick-up notice. He added, not having it would be a giant inconvenience to all the truck drivers who utilize the space.

“If we don’t have anywhere to park then our closest parking spot is over 60 miles away. Which, we don’t get paid for that. We don’t get paid for the fuel consumption and there’s nothing in Bradenton that would be as safe and out of the way,” said Brecht.

Robyn Schmaltz is a resident of Manatee County who grew up going to the DeSoto Square Mall. She doesn’t believe luxury apartments would be a good fit for the area.

“With all of the traffic and everything I don’t think it’ll function really good. It’s not enough room, really. Everything’s changed so much since the mall has gone. It’s made a big difference in the area,” said Schmaltz.

While she isn’t excited with the idea of a luxury apartment complex taking over the southern end of the parking lot—she’s glad the building itself won’t be taken down as she has fond memories of walking the corridors of the mall and would like to see it restored.

ABC7 reached out to a few of the Manatee County Commissioners and Inlet Property Company to ask their thoughts, and to find out when this project would be voted on and are waiting to hear back.

