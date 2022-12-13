Future of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent to be discussed Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fate of the superintendent of Sarasota County Schools will be determined at a 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday as protesters plan to gather outside prior the voice their displeasure at the situation.

Dr. Brennan Asplen and the school board have reached a resolution to terminate his contract and will discuss and vote on the terms Tuesday evening.

One organization, Support Our Schools, is planning a rally outside the building in support of Dr. Asplen. That protest will begin at 5 p.m. outside the schools.

Asplen has said he would work with the school district to find an “acceptable resolution” to his contract.

The new board now has a conservative majority of 4-1 with two new members who were sworn in last week.

“It raises questions, how brand new school board members who hadn’t had a substantive conversation with the superintendent about the executive runnings of the school district could vote to terminate,” said board members Tom Edwards. “They would be basing their decisions purely on hearsay and political agendas.”

One parent told ABC7 that she didn’t think Asplen was a good fit for the position.

“I just think we need a clean slate and Dr. Asplen is not a good fit,” said Melissa Bakondy. “He has not shown leadership skills that Sarasota County needs to be No. 1. “He may be a nice guy, but I do not believe he is what Sarasota County needs.”

Support Our Schools released a statement calling the move a power grab “The rally participants will be calling for greater transparency from the majority school board members Ziegler, Rose, Marinelli, and Enos. The board will vote on an agenda item regarding Superintendent Brennan Asplen’s termination, which is widely opposed by parents, teachers, students, and the citizens of Sarasota County.

“Additionally, the board will discuss the appointment of an interim superintendent. The community believes that the above-named board members have engaged in a naked partisan power grab in attempting to force Asplen out of office, despite a Highly Effective rating received during his evaluation on November 1, 2022. This board has lost the faith and confidence of the community, due to their political partisanship. The community asks that the board include them in the selection process for both an interim superintendent and the permanent superintendent.”

The terms accepted by Dr. Asplen included 32 weeks of paid severance, compensation for moving expenses and legal fees as well as an agreement to released the School District of Sarasota from future litigation. Dr. Asplen’s wife, who also works for the district, was asked to resign from her position also.

A statement from Asplen last month indicates he will accept the board’s decision:

“As has been reported in the media, I was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the School District shortly after last Tuesday’s board meeting at which the motion to terminate my contract was made. Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday’s motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable. To that end, I seek not to be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community,” Dr. Asplen wrote in a statement. " I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace. There is a board meeting scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday) evening at which the School Board will discuss its motion to terminate. I will work respectfully and constructively with the board to achieve an acceptable resolution to my employment separation. I ask that all attending the meeting do so with the same spirit in mind.”

