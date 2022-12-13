First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase. By Thursday the cold front drops south across the Suncoast. We start the day with gusty south winds, rain develops in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy showers are possible Thursday with ponding water on roads for the evening commute. At this time, severe storms look unlikely for us. By Friday morning the front and the rain drop farther south, with much cooler and drier air returning with north winds.

We’re tracking another storm system, a much smaller one, that could bring a few more showers late Saturday. But temps will stay cool in the 60s for highs.

