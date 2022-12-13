Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

First Alert Weather Day developing for the Suncoast!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have daily changes to our weather as a massive storm moves across the country. We have potential for one last round of fog on the Suncoast Tuesday. To the west, severe thunderstorms hit the northern Gulf states while a major blizzard hits the northern plains. Wednesday the severe storm potential moves into the Florida Panhandle, and our winds and humidity increase. By Thursday the cold front drops south across the Suncoast. We start the day with gusty south winds, rain develops in the afternoon and evening. Some heavy showers are possible Thursday with ponding water on roads for the evening commute. At this time, severe storms look unlikely for us. By Friday morning the front and the rain drop farther south, with much cooler and drier air returning with north winds.

We’re tracking another storm system, a much smaller one, that could bring a few more showers late Saturday. But temps will stay cool in the 60s for highs.

FAWD
FAWD(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash and found that the Honda minivan had...
Unrestrained toddler decapitated in suspected DUI crash, police say
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
lights
Light of Palmetto - 11pm Interview
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 12, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 12, 2022