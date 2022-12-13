Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

DeSantis to create committee to research results of COVID-19 vaccine

COVID booster
COVID booster(Contributed)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he would form a committee to look into the affects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis announced that Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo would head the Public Health Integrity Committee which would be charged with assessing federal health decisions, recommendations and guidance related to public health care. This comes following the governor’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of vaccine mandate,s as well as his criticism of what he called “propaganda” and vaccine side effect misinformation. DeSantis has filed a petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate “crimes and wrongs” in Florida related to the COVID-19 vaccines and enforcement methods.

Citing research into deaths following vaccination in Germany, DeSantis said that after reviewing 25 autopsies of people who died unexpectedly within 20 days of the COVID-19 vaccination, four deaths were due to acute arrhythmogenic cardiac failure.

“Standardized autopsies were performed on 25 persons who had died unexpectedly and within 20 days after anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination,” reads the study’s abstract. " In four patients who received a mRNA vaccination, we identified acute (epi-)myocarditis without detection of another significant disease or health constellation that may have caused an unexpected death.”

The news comes as pharmacies and doctors roll out COVID booster campaigns. Death tolls for COVID have spiked across the world. New York City officials are urging masking as cases grow.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

A small plane’s nose gear collapsed as it was landing at Sarasota Bradenton International...
Small plane blocks runway at SRQ when nose gear collapses
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found
US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
Future of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent to be discussed Tuesday