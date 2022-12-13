DeSantis to create committee to research results of COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he would form a committee to look into the affects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

DeSantis announced that Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo would head the Public Health Integrity Committee which would be charged with assessing federal health decisions, recommendations and guidance related to public health care. This comes following the governor’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of vaccine mandate,s as well as his criticism of what he called “propaganda” and vaccine side effect misinformation. DeSantis has filed a petition to impanel a statewide grand jury to investigate “crimes and wrongs” in Florida related to the COVID-19 vaccines and enforcement methods.

Citing research into deaths following vaccination in Germany, DeSantis said that after reviewing 25 autopsies of people who died unexpectedly within 20 days of the COVID-19 vaccination, four deaths were due to acute arrhythmogenic cardiac failure.

Twitter 1.0’s blacklisting of @DrJBhattacharya, which was uncovered in the Twitter Files, is proof that Big Tech and the medical establishment targeted scientific dissenters to control the narrative around COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/PY5OjBhxnv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 13, 2022

“Standardized autopsies were performed on 25 persons who had died unexpectedly and within 20 days after anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination,” reads the study’s abstract. " In four patients who received a mRNA vaccination, we identified acute (epi-)myocarditis without detection of another significant disease or health constellation that may have caused an unexpected death.”

The news comes as pharmacies and doctors roll out COVID booster campaigns. Death tolls for COVID have spiked across the world. New York City officials are urging masking as cases grow.

