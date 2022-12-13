Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge.

Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge just after 10 a.m.

Detectives are working to identify the subject. While there is no apparent sign of foul play, the cause of death remains to be determined.

