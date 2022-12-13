Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning.

Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge.

Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge just after 10 a.m.

Detectives are working to identify the subject. While there is no apparent sign of foul play, the cause of death remains to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
Kadence Horton, 8, of Iron River gives a hug to Steven Pringle, owner of Build a Bicycle -...
Michigan man dies in Punta Gorda while delivering free bikes
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Michael McMahan, from a photo on the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

Latest News

US 41 and Gulfstream roundabout construction project in Sarasota.
US 41 Gulfstream Roundabout, Night Work and Traffic Shift
Future of Sarasota County Schools Superintendent to be discussed Tuesday
Bradenton Police Department spokeswoman Meredith Frameli briefs the media on this morning's...
Bradenton SWAT team deployed to 20th Street East; subject in custody
Man barricades himself, 1-year-old in Bradenton home
Man barricades himself, 1-year-old in Bradenton home