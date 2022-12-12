Venice High School football team prepares for championship

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s Championship Week for the Venice Indians Varsity Football Team. This Saturday, the Indians will play the Lakeland High School Dreadnaughts in Ft Lauderdale.

Playing for championships is nothing new for Venice and Head Coach John Peacock. The Indians are trying to repeat last year’s success by bringing home their fourth state title after winning last year.

“You know, if you asked me early in the season if we’d be here, would have told you you were crazy, but, you know, we just. We’ve just taken it one game at a time, and, you know, especially during the playoffs. Let’s take it one game at a time. And we’re here. We’re here. And that was our goal. And, you know, we’ve we’ve overcome a lot of things throughout the year, especially with Hurricane Ian coming through,” said Coach Peackock.

The Indians Quarterback is Senior Brooks Bentley and this is his first year playing for Venice, he transferred from Tampa Gaither High School. Returning state champion and defensive edge Damon Wilson is ready for the big game and is fielding offers from Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, and the University of Miami, and Alabama,. He will announce his decision next week, but for now he is just going to focus on this game.

“Just energy and just having love for the game. I feel like just being able to bring a lot of energy this game and just wanting to compete would be a big role and big factor for us. I mean, we’re playing a great team. I mean, supposedly being higher than us. So I mean, it’s going to be a dogfight,” said Wilson.

Kick-off is at 1 p.m. at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

