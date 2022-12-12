Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Light fog kicks off the early morning commute. It should evaporate by 8am. Then sunshine, lower humidity and clear skies will dominate over the next three days. The temperature will rise a few degrees by Wednesday to top off at 81, before a cold front arrives. Thursday the front moves through dumping plenty of rain on the Suncoast area. Behind the storm colder air moves through dropping the high to 70 on Friday, and dipping to the 60s for next weekend,. The weekend will feel crisp and sunny in the day, then grab a jacket as the temperature dips to the low 50s overnight.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
Scarlett Jameson
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

Latest News

Cold Front Move Through Thursday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm - Sunday
wx11
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 10, 2022
wx6
First Alert Weather - 6pm December 9, 2022
thumbnail
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast Weekends Weather Sunday