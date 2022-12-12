Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Some morning fog, Thursday rain, and a weekend chill!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The sun rises up behind patchy areas of fog to start the week. But our foggy mornings are numbered with big changes coming this week. We’re tracking a cold front moving across the country this week. Severe storms will develop for the northern Gulf states while a massive blizzard hits the northern plains. Our temps stay mild through Wednesday, then what’s left of the front moves south across Florida Thursday. Afternoon and evening rain develop for the Suncoast, moving south with the front by Friday morning. Some pockets of heavy rain are possible Thursday, so a First Alert Heads Up for that. Then much cooler and drier air returns Friday and lingers for the weekend.

Red tide has improved a little on the Suncoast as the heaviest concentrations moved north. But we still have a few beaches reporting a slight respiratory irritation and some dead fish, so our red tide bloom is far from over.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
Scarlett Jameson
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

Latest News

thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 11, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 11, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - December 11, 2022