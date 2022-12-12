Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video.
With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge.
***This video contains effects that may affect photosensitive viewers***— Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) December 12, 2022
Tonight. Sunday, December 11, 2022.
8pm EST.
The most anticipated video of the year. 🎸🚨🎄🚔
Stay tuned. 😏🚔 Shout out to @trans_siberian for granting us permission us to use their music. pic.twitter.com/RUHIarq2l8
