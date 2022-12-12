Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays

Sarasota Police holiday patrol lights video
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the fourth year in a row, the Sarasota Police Department has released its annual holiday patrol lights video.

With music used with permission from Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the nearly four-minute video was edited by the department’s public information officer, Genevieve Judge.

