Sarasota deputy fired for sexually harassing suspect

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy was fired in October after an internal investigation determined he sexually harassed a woman he had arrested for DUI, records show.

On Oct. 3, Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Venice. Two deputies, including Deputy Michael McMahan, responded. Once on the scene, McMahan informed the other deputy he had a conflict of interest with one of the parties involved. The other deputy conducted an investigation and arrested Kathleen Conkey for domestic battery, an Internal Affairs report said.

While being taken to the Sarasota County Jail; Conkey told the arresting deputy that McMahan had been sexually harassing her after he had arrested her for DUI in June and wanted to file a complaint. The deputy reported the conversation to Internal Affairs investigators.

In a subsequent interview, Conkey told investigators McMahan called her the day after the DUI arrest and began sending unsolicited sexually explicit photos to her. She also told deputies she had saved photos, videos and text messages from McMahan over a period of four months.

Investigators searching McMahan’s work phone records found several calls to Conkey and evidence of database searches on Conkey. Investigators obtained McMahan’s work-issued cell phone and did a forensic investigation. Seven sexually explicit photos were recovered from chat room conversations.

On Oct. 12, McMahan admitted to Internal Affairs that he had engaged in explicit text conversations and send explicit photos on his work phone. He was fired Oct. 25.

“In this case, an ex-employee who otherwise performed well and received positive evaluations from supervisors, took advantage of his position and tarnished the same badge most of us work tirelessly to honor,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said. “It’s disappointing and misaligned with the culture of our workforce and what drives our personnel to serve daily.

“Sheriff Hoffman is committed to cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to do everything within his power to ensure this person never wears a badge again,” the statement said.

