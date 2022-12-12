Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown.

“A parking lot going in, there’s a ramp ... for handicapped residents. There are steps ... The city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.

According to SAAC leadership, the interior of the house will be designed by students at the Ringling College of Art and Design. SAAC leaders say Hurricane Ian has delayed the work schedule but say their target time frame for completion is April 2023.

The one-story home was built in 1926. The 1,400-square-foot home was owned by Leonard Reid, a highly respected pioneer who helped establish Sarasota’s first black community called Overtown, which is now in the Rosemary District.

It has also been added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places.

The house will be transformed into Sarasota’s first African American Cultural Center, about a mile and a half from the previous location.

