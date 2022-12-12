Advertise With Us
Proposed Myakka city development causes concerns

A view of the proposed development site.
A view of the proposed development site.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A proposed Myakka City community has caused concern to the current residents of the area. The Myakka Village development is planned to be a 430 Acre area of family residences and a golf course.

However, local residents are concerned that the development would significantly change the look and feel of the community.

Shannon McKellar, a resident of Singletary Road, stated, “Development is something that is inevitable. What we would really prefer out here is something that is very likewise to the community that it is in like an equestrian center.” Shannon continued to say, “I just worry about everything that it takes to maintain their golf courses the way that they like and the runoff into our river and everything that’s downstream... our state park all the way out to our oceans.”

Other residents, such as Becky Ayech, are worried about the development changing the landscape of historically urban areas. She stated, “Down the road, we have a schoolhouse that was built in 1914, the community club owns it and we just had our Christmas party there, kids make ornaments, we put them on the tree, we raffle them off... People like that. People move out here to be in the country, people move in manatee county rural areas to be in the country”

The proposed plan for Myakka Village has yet to be approved and has yet to come before the Manatee County Board.

