Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee to feed 500 families for holidays

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee will distribute food to Manatee County families in need through the Food4Families program on Monday, Dec. 19.

Food provided will include holiday hams, canned vegetables, and sides for at least 500 local families to prepare a traditional holiday meal at home.

“We wish to help make the holidays a little brighter for food-insecure families in Manatee County,” stated Maribeth Phillips, President & CEO of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee. “The outpouring of gratitude from those who received food at our Thanksgiving distribution was so very heartwarming. We know the needs remain high for the December holidays, and we are offering help and hope,” she added.

The drive-through distribution will take place at 811 23rd Avenue East, Bradenton, Florida 34208 from, 4:00-6:00pm on Monday, December 19th. Quantities are limited and will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

One of the PLUS programs of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee, The Food Bank of Manatee is the largest hunger relief organization based in Manatee County and is on pace to distribute over 3 million pounds of food to Manatee County residents in 2022.

Those who are able to donate to help those in need can make a gift online at www.MealsOnWheelsPLUS.org or by mail to 811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton, FL 34208.

