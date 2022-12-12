Manatee County music teacher spreads joy in class daily

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - William Coleman is the chorus teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto. He’s talented, love by his students and he is also ABC7′s December Chalkboard Champion.

Daily, he shares his passion of music with his students. It’s something he’s been doing for 26 years.

“I love connecting with my students, be able safe space for them, be comfortable and be able to explore their love of music,” said Coleman

Students, like MacKenzie Walker, says Mr. Coleman makes them feel at ease, “I love being with Mr. Coleman. He makes it a very fun environment to learn music in.”

On behalf of Carl Reynolds law and ABC7, our December teacher got a check for $500 to use however he sees fit.

If you have a teacher you’d like to nominate in the new year, you can do so here.

