Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County music teacher spreads joy in class daily

ABC7 News at 5:30pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - William Coleman is the chorus teacher at Manatee School for the Arts in Palmetto. He’s talented, love by his students and he is also ABC7′s December Chalkboard Champion.

Daily, he shares his passion of music with his students. It’s something he’s been doing for 26 years.

“I love connecting with my students, be able safe space for them, be comfortable and be able to explore their love of music,” said Coleman

Students, like MacKenzie Walker, says Mr. Coleman makes them feel at ease, “I love being with Mr. Coleman. He makes it a very fun environment to learn music in.”

On behalf of Carl Reynolds law and ABC7, our December teacher got a check for $500 to use however he sees fit.

If you have a teacher you’d like to nominate in the new year, you can do so here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week

Latest News

59th St W expansion by Manatee County Commissioners
Bradenton residents protest against new road project
Meal on Wheels Plus of Manatee to feed 500 families for holidays
WWSB Generic Stock 14
Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate
FILE - Violent insurrectionists, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in...
Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as ‘first battle’ in war