Manatee County Detention Center confirms death of inmate

WWSB Generic Stock 14
WWSB Generic Stock 14(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County officials confirm that an inmate has died at their detention facility.

According to a release, the incident occurred at 5:40 a.m. Monday Dec. 12. Deputies learned that a 26-year-old male inmate was having trouble breathing in his cell at the Manatee County Jail. A medical stat was called and EMS was notified. As the inmate was being transported in a wheelchair from his cell to the jail medical unit, he became unresponsive and was quickly placed on the floor. Jail staff provided life-saving measures, but were unable to revive him.

After continued life-saving measures, EMS pronounced the inmate deceased at 6:36 am from what appears to have been a medical event. His name is being withheld until family members are notified.

Detectives responded to the jail and found no signs of trauma or other forms of foul play. The medical examiner will determine cause of death.

The inmate had been in the Manatee County Jail since Nov. 29, awaiting bond on a Contempt of Court for trespassing.

