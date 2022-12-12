Man has his arms full during pelican rescue

PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week.

This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.

At the time, they found a third pelican that was not hurt but extremely weakened.

One of pelicans that was tied with the other was released with no injuries. The other had a four inch cut at the elbow and needed immediate medical care.

Both birds were taken to Save Our Seabirds in Sarasota. Always keep an eye out for birds tangled in trash. It can cause them serious injury or death.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.