Leonard Reid House Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .

“A parking lot going in, there’s an ADA ramp that we’re standing on right now for handicap residents. There are steps, the city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.

According to SAAC Leadership the interior of the Leonard Reid house will be designed by Ringling College Students. SAAC Leaders say Hurricane Ian delayed the work schedule to revitalize the LR House. Organizers say Leonard Reid was the first Black settler in Sarasota and they want to preserve history. Organizers say their target timeframe for completion is April of 2023.

