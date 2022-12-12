Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Leonard Reid House Update

A look at the Leonard Reid House.
A look at the Leonard Reid House.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The House known as the Leonard Reid House was moved from to the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, and Orange Avenue in Sarasota’s Newtown Community. Organizers say the house was moved from Overtown the first African American community in Sarasota. An area currently known as the Rosemary District. .

“A parking lot going in, there’s an ADA ramp that we’re standing on right now for handicap residents. There are steps, the city paid the expenses to have this move. Air conditioning,” said Vickie Oldham, the President of Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition.

According to SAAC Leadership the interior of the Leonard Reid house will be designed by Ringling College Students. SAAC Leaders say Hurricane Ian delayed the work schedule to revitalize the LR House. Organizers say Leonard Reid was the first Black settler in Sarasota and they want to preserve history. Organizers say their target timeframe for completion is April of 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle...
Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
Scarlett Jameson
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

vigil
Annual gun violence vigil
ABC7 News at 11pm - December 9, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 9, 2022
bayside
Bayside Community Church trees