Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian.
The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:
ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PROGRAM:
- The home must be owned and occupied as the applicant’s primary residence for a minimum of one year with documented homestead exemption status.
- The maximum amount of assistance will be $20,000 and is dependent upon proof of a homeowner’s insurance policy showing the deductible amount.
- The home must be located in Sarasota County.
- The ‘just’ property value cannot exceed $349,525 as listed on the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s website.
- The applicant must be current on mortgage payments and on Sarasota County taxes.
- Payments will be made directly to contractors on behalf of applicants.
- Priority will be given to applicants who are very low-income (50% of AMI) and/or elderly (aged 62 or older)
- The household annual income cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as listed on the website.
