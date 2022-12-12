Ian deductible assistance for eligible residents in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Applications are now being accepted for eligible Sarasota County homeowners who need help with their deductible following Hurricane Ian.

The Sarasota Office of Housing and Community Development, a department jointly operated by Sarasota County and the City of Sarasota is implementing a program following Hurricane Ian, which may provide funds related to payment of insurance deductibles determined by the homeowner’s insurance company. Assistance will be awarded on a first-eligible, first-served basis, and payments will be made directly to contractors after FEMA and insurance payments have been utilized. Apply for assistance using the link below:

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE PROGRAM:

The home must be owned and occupied as the applicant’s primary residence for a minimum of one year with documented homestead exemption status.

The maximum amount of assistance will be $20,000 and is dependent upon proof of a homeowner’s insurance policy showing the deductible amount.

The home must be located in Sarasota County.

The ‘just’ property value cannot exceed $349,525 as listed on the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s website.

The applicant must be current on mortgage payments and on Sarasota County taxes.

Payments will be made directly to contractors on behalf of applicants.

Priority will be given to applicants who are very low-income (50% of AMI) and/or elderly (aged 62 or older)

The household annual income cannot exceed 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI) as listed on the website.

