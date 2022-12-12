Advertise With Us
Bradenton woman pleads guilty to illegal gun purchases

Cheyenne McIntosh
Cheyenne McIntosh(Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman has pleaded guilty to providing false information when buying handguns, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Cheyenne McIntosh, 26, McIntosh faces 10 years in federal prison and has agreed to forfeit seven firearms. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court records, A gun used in a homicide in Jamaica in 2021 was traced to McIntosh who had purchased the handgun 155 days before the murder. Documents revealed McIntosh had purchased several additional firearms.

Investigators also discovered McIntosh had provided an old address on a federal form when she bought the handgun.

Officers eventually found McIntosh who told agents she had not lived at that address for more than a year. She also told investigators she buys handguns and resells them; she had sold 25 firearms since March 2021 and does not conduct background checks or track purchasers.

On Sept. 20, 2021, agents learned that McIntosh had purchased seven firearms a week before and would be picking them up that day. Agents also learned that McIntosh had provided the same incorrect address on the form when she purchased the firearms. She was arrested as she left the store.

As part of the plea agreement, McIntosh surrendered six 9mm semiautomatic pistols and one .38-caliber revolver, court records show.

