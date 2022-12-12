Bradenton residents protest against new road project

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 59th Street West residents put red signs out on their front lawns as a protest against a road expansion on their street.

The signs read “Save 59th St W.” and “Save our homes.” The street connects Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road, the two main ways of getting in and out of Anna Maria Island. The road project was approved by Manatee County Commissioners on Dec. 6, 2022.

The plan is 60 percent complete and includes adding two lanes, a bike lane, bigger sidewalks, and new street lights. There is also the possibility of a roundabout at the intersection of 17th Avenue and 59th Street West, according to Manatee County Strategic Affairs Manager Ogden Clark. The county is planning for development just south of Cortez Road to accommodate the increased growth in West Bradenton. Clark said the project is about getting ahead of that growth, especially since the street is home to a hospital, two schools, and a park.

“We have a lot of people that are still going need to get to 59th with all that growth and we’re anticipating the traffic that is going to come for people eventually needing to get to those places,” said Clark.

With the addition of two lanes, some residents will be losing anywhere from two to ten feet of their property. Originally, the county was going to take entire homes but as the plan moved forward it was decided that was necessary, said Clark.

For residents along the street, and off it, the approval for the project has left them confused and frustrated. One resident, Laurie Kieffer, said it doesn’t make sense to have this project on 59th St.

“59th street is fine the way it is, Why would they widen it? Actually, the biggest issue is it kind of doesn’t go anywhere, it ends at Cortez where there’s a water tower and neighborhoods behind the water tower, and north it goes into a much more residential area,” said Kieffer.

Construction won’t begin until late 2024 when the project plan is finalized. According to Clark, residents will be given another opportunity to voice concerns before then.

