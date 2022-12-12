Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Bad weather delays fuel from reaching Orlando airport

Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla....
Terminal C at Orlando International Airport is seen on Sept. 6, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Officials at the seventh-busiest airport in the U.S. say that bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel.Officials at Orlando International Airport on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022 reassured visitors that contingency plans were in place. (Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Officials at Orlando International Airport say bad weather has prevented the delivery of reserve jet fuel, prompting fears that visitors to the nation’s seventh-busiest airport could face delays.

Airport officials on Sunday reassured visitors that contingency plans are in place. In a tweet, airport officials said that storms along the Gulf Coast had prevented the reserve fuel delivery over the weekend. The inclement weather had lifted and the ships had departed, airport officials said.

“If flight disruptions occur, airline contingency plans are currently in place,” the airport officials said. “Thank you for your patience.”

Airport officials didn’t respond early Monday to an emailed inquiry on the fuel situation.

The situation has not affected Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, official said Monday. “We have no issues and have three days supply on hand,” airport CEO Rick Piccolo told ABC7.

With 40.3 million passengers last year, Orlando International Airport was the busiest airport in Florida and the seventh busiest in the U.S. In 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, the airport had 50.6 million passengers. The Christmas holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year for central Florida’s theme parks.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 5
Deadly crash on Interstate 75
Pleasant Conditions Change with Cold Front Thursday
Three More Days of Sunshine, then a Big Change Arrives Thursday
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week

Latest News

Cheyenne McIntosh
Bradenton woman pleads guilty to illegal gun purchases
This is the fourth annual holiday video by the Sarasota Police Department.
Sarasota Police video lights up the holidays
Sarasota Police holiday lights video
Sarasota Police holiday patrol lights video
Improvements continue to be made to the historic Leonard Reid House in Newtown.
Restoration, improvements continue at Leonard Reid House