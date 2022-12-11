Morning fog, afternoon sun, and big change coming next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Areas of fog linger again for Sunday morning, only to burn off for the afternoon, again. Morning fog is a bit less likely, but still possible, to start the week. We’re tracking a powerful cold front for the end of the week. This front will bring severe thunderstorms to the northern Gulf states Tuesday and a major blizzard to the northern plains. In Florida the front will be weaker when it moves in Thursday. Showers and a thunderstorm will develop late Thursday. As the front continues to push south to Cuba on Friday, much cooler and drier air returns for next weekend.

Good news in our Red Tide situation: Most of our beaches reported no respiratory irritation and no dead fish Saturday afternoon. Satellite images show the highest concentrations farther north into Tampa Bay, for now.

