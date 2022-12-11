Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Deadly crash on Interstate 75

WWSB Generic Stock 5
WWSB Generic Stock 5(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10.

The report states that the driver of the first vehicle, a 36-year-old man, attempted to merge into the center lane and entered the path of the second vehicle, causing it to rotate and overturn multiple times. The Driver of the second vehicle, a 41-year-old man was ejected and pronounced deceased.

The driver of the first vehicle did not receive any injuries according to the report. This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle...
Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda
Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Michael Douglas
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police divers prepare to remove a derelict vessel from Sarasota Bay.
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Bradenton Bike Drive
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas
For years the foundation has been making the holidays brighter for families in need.
Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families
One of the trucks at the event.
Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks
Children checking out with their gifts.
Suncoast children get to shop with a cop