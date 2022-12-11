Deadly crash on Interstate 75

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal two-vehicle crash has been reported by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to a report released by the FHP, the crash occurred on Interstate 75 at Jacaranda Boulevard at 9:25 a.m. on December, 10.

The report states that the driver of the first vehicle, a 36-year-old man, attempted to merge into the center lane and entered the path of the second vehicle, causing it to rotate and overturn multiple times. The Driver of the second vehicle, a 41-year-old man was ejected and pronounced deceased.

The driver of the first vehicle did not receive any injuries according to the report. This is an active investigation.

