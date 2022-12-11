Advertise With Us
A Cold Front Changes Things Up Late in the Week

ABC7 News at 6:30pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Morning fog will develop overnight and should mostly clear out after 9am. Fog over the coastline and Gulf may stick around a bit longer. Boaters should plan on heading out mid to late morning on Sunday. Aside from the morning fog, it will be a beautiful day on the water, with a high of 77.

Pleasant and sunny conditions continue through mid-week. Then a cold front moves through Thursday, bringing behind it cooler air for Friday. A rainless forecast remains until the front arrives. Showers return on Thursday with a 50% chance of coverage while the winds kick up, making for a breezy day. Expect the high to dip to 70 degrees, with partly sunny skies on Friday. Grab the jacket for Saturday morning, as the temperature drops to the low 50′s. The high will climb to just 66 Saturday, but sunshine returns in full force.

