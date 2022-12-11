Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Applying for FEMA Assistance if your Home is a Boat

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you lived on a boat before and during Hurricane Ian and your boat sustained Hurricane damage, FEMA may be able to help.

Houseboat residents of 26 counties are encouraged to apply for federal assistance.

The designated counties are Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia

For more information on receiving aid, click here.

