Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

US postal worker fatally shot while delivering mail, police say

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.
The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package.(WDJT, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (CNN) - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a United States postal worker.

The 44-year-old man was shot and killed on duty Friday evening while delivering a package, police said.

The victim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for nearly two decades.

Investigators are searching for those responsible.

The Milwaukee Police Department is working with the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Michael Douglas
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Charles Kasten
North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles
Police divers prepare to remove a derelict vessel from Sarasota Bay.
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Fog
Some morning fog, but big changes coming next week!
Futurecast
Futurecast
Guilty plea possible from Buffalo gunman on federal charges
Buffalo mass shooting suspect could plead guilty to federal charges
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar