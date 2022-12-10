Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Suncoast gifts fill Bradenton Police trucks

One of the trucks at the event.
One of the trucks at the event.(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton Police Department teamed up with the Bradenton Blue Foundation to hold the annual Fill the Truck Event.

Three vehicles, including a SWAT truck, were loaded to the brim with toys for children and teens this holiday season. Gifts were donated from Suncoast locals including local organizations such as the Bradenton Fire department and the Gator Lounge. All donations helped to benefit Hope Family Services.

The event took place on Saturday, December 10.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle...
Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda
Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Michael Douglas
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police divers prepare to remove a derelict vessel from Sarasota Bay.
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Children checking out with their gifts.
Suncoast children get to shop with a cop
Kassandra Moore
Sexual abuse victim suing Bradenton private school for negligence
Scarlett Jameson
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle...
Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda