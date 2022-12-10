Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Suncoast children get to shop with a cop

Children checking out with their gifts.
Children checking out with their gifts.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department joined forces with other Suncoast organizations to give local children a chance to ‘Shop with a Cop’.

The Shop with a Cop event offered $15,000 to 150 kids from the Sarasota Housing Authority to shop with an SPD officer at a local target for Christmas gifts. Each child was given $100 to pick what they wanted.

The event took place on the morning of Saturday, December 10.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

