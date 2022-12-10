Some morning fog, but big changes coming next week!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a few more days with areas of morning fog, followed by warm afternoons. But changes are coming by the end of the week. We’re tracking a massive storm over the country developing Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms develop for the northern Gulf states and a big blizzard for the northern states. In Florida, we get the cold front with this storm Thursday and Friday. This front brings our first chance of December rain, mainly on Thursday. For Friday and the following weekend, much cooler and drier air returns. That means a crisp, “Florida Christmas” feel to our weather.

Red Tide continues at most of our beaches with reports of some dead fish, too.

