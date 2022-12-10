Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Some morning fog, but big changes coming next week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have a few more days with areas of morning fog, followed by warm afternoons. But changes are coming by the end of the week. We’re tracking a massive storm over the country developing Tuesday and Wednesday. Thunderstorms develop for the northern Gulf states and a big blizzard for the northern states. In Florida, we get the cold front with this storm Thursday and Friday. This front brings our first chance of December rain, mainly on Thursday. For Friday and the following weekend, much cooler and drier air returns. That means a crisp, “Florida Christmas” feel to our weather.

Red Tide continues at most of our beaches with reports of some dead fish, too.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Michael Douglas
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Charles Kasten
North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles
Police divers prepare to remove a derelict vessel from Sarasota Bay.
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
Sarasota vigil on Friday night remembering victims of gun violence.
Vigil for victims of gun violence held in Sarasota, featuring speaker who lost her teen son to a gun accident
Trees at the Joshua Morris Foundation.
Christmas tree donations on the Suncoast pay forward act of kindness
USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes