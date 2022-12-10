Advertise With Us
Missing 12-year-old reported in Manatee

Scarlett Jameson
Scarlett Jameson(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing girl.

Scarlett Jameson, 12, ran away from her home in the 3500 block of 14th Street West, Friday afternoon and has not returned. Detectives have reason to believe she may have gone to the Palmetto area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

