Joshua Morris Foundation gives 140 Christmas trees to Suncoast families

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What’s Christmas without a tree?

That’s the mindset of the people behind Thanks for Giving, a program set up by the Joshua Morris Foundation to get holiday trees in homes all over the Suncoast before Santa shimmies down the chimney. Each year, organizers raise enough to buy more than 100 trees so select families can pick and choose which will end up in their living rooms.

On Saturday, volunteers lined up outside Bayside Community Church ready to bring smiles to grateful visitors.

It started all the way back in 2016 when Joshua Morris and his family found themselves without enough room in the budget to buy a tree. Soon enough, a stranger stepped forward leaving a beautiful Christmas tree at their doorstep.

Joshua was so moved, he took this as an opportunity to pass the goodwill on to others. He began saving up money to buy a few trees here and there to giveaway but eventually grew the idea into a massive program, partnering with local organizations to haul in as many trees as they could afford.

Tragically, the man behind the program died unexpectedly in 2020. Taking up the mantle, his wife Hannah and her children lead the nonprofit as they keep his memory alive through the spirit of his generosity.

“It was his heart,” Hannah Morris said. “Josh had a great heart. He was always caring and loving and kind. We are always trying to find ways we can love others and bless others. It was never about us.”

This year’s giveaway shows just how far Joshua’s legacy has come. More than 140 trees were given away to families, all of them excited and grateful for the special gifts.

One of those recipients is Greg Davenport and his three young children. For him, the tree is extra special after everything his family has gone through after losing their Venice home to Hurricane Ian months ago.

A tree would have been out of the question with so many new expenses arising before the holiday. Thankfully, they now have a way to make their new apartment in Bradenton feel like home.

“Christmas has always been a huge deal for me,” Davenport said. “It’s always been big for my family, definitely as we just moved into my place. Having a Christmas tree there for me and my family means everything to me. It’s not Christmas without a Christmas tree.”

The Joshua Morris Foundation accepts donations year-round so they can keep the program going. If you want to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.