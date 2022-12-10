First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash has blocked northbound traffic at I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic cameras in the area show emergency vehicles blocking several northbound lanes; traffic onto Jacaranda is slow.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays

