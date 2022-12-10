Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
First Alert Traffic: Fatal crash reported at I-75 and Jacaranda

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle...
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with a vehicle crash involving a fatality.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A fatal crash has blocked northbound traffic at I-75 at Jacaranda Boulevard, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Traffic cameras in the area show emergency vehicles blocking several northbound lanes; traffic onto Jacaranda is slow.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene to investigate, the sheriff’s office said.

Avoid the area if possible. Expect delays

