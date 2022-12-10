Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Christmas tree donations on the Suncoast pay forward act of kindness

Trees at the Joshua Morris Foundation.
Trees at the Joshua Morris Foundation.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes it only takes a small act of kindness to make the holidays that much more special.

The Joshua Morris Foundation has offered Christmas Trees to families in need for years.

The Foundation began its mission when the founder, Joshua Morris, and his family were blessed by a stranger who donated a Christmas Tree to them when they couldn’t afford one themselves. This moment inspired Joshua to pay it forward and spread the cheer.

Joshua passed away in 2020, but his wife and children are continuing the acts of kindness.

More information on how you can help spread the cheer can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida...
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor gets 3 1/2 years for taking kickbacks from drug salesman

Latest News

USDA: Florida orange crop down 36% after twin hurricanes
Doolin
Polk Sheriff announces arrests relative of accused Capitol rioters on weapons charges
Jody Fletcher
Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges
North Port allows deferred water payments for those affected by Hurricane Ian