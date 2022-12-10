Christmas tree donations on the Suncoast pay forward act of kindness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sometimes it only takes a small act of kindness to make the holidays that much more special.

The Joshua Morris Foundation has offered Christmas Trees to families in need for years.

The Foundation began its mission when the founder, Joshua Morris, and his family were blessed by a stranger who donated a Christmas Tree to them when they couldn’t afford one themselves. This moment inspired Joshua to pay it forward and spread the cheer.

Joshua passed away in 2020, but his wife and children are continuing the acts of kindness.

More information on how you can help spread the cheer can be found here.

