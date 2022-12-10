Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Bradenton man is helping dozens of kids for Christmas

Bradenton Bike Drive
Bradenton Bike Drive(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Rich Turner and the Seabreeze Mobile Estates have purchased 48 bicycles that will go to Marine Corps Toys for Tots in Manatee County. Turner said for the past few years, at Christmas, residents raise money and gifts to donate to Toys-for-Tots. This year turner was able to take over the recycling campaign at Seabreeze. The campaign gives 1.8 cents for every crushed can and let Turner name which charity the money went to. Instead, he used it to purchase five bicycles as part of the bike drive.

“Can you imagine them coming around the corner Christmas morning and seeing a bicycle and being blown away,” said Turner. “There are a lot of firsts in this life, you know your first driver’s license, your first house, your first day of high school, your first kiss but everybody will always remember their first bike.”

Two years ago, during the drive, someone donated a bike and inspiration took over from there.

“We ended up with one bicycle and a bunch of toys and afterward, a lady had made the comment, maybe we should get together, pool our money and we can get two or three bicycles,” said Turner.

The community also collected and donated toys to Bradenton Police Department to help with their ‘Fill The Truck’ event on Saturday, Dec. 10. Officers came to Seabreeze and picked up a barrel of toys along with additional toys the community donated.

