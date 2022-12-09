Sheriff: Joke lands Hernando County man in jail on child porn charges

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WWSB) - A man who planned to prank his friend by changing the wallpaper on his phone as a joke made a disturbing discovery.

Hernando County sheriff’s deputies say they received a call after a man said he had found obscene material on his friend’s phone. The man told deputies that his friend, Jody Fletcher, had come to his home to visit and accidentally had left his phone behind.

As a joke, the man planned to take a funny photo of himself and make it the phone’s wallpaper. The phone was not protected by a password and the man said once he took the photo and went to switch it out he saw multiple images of child pornography in his album.

He immediately called law enforcement. Detectives got a warrant and found over 70 image of child porn. Fletcher declined to speak with detectives after being arrested.

He is facing charges including possession of 10 or more child pornography images and use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony.

