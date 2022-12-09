Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sarasota police remove vessel abandoned after Hurricane Ian

Sarasota Police remove derelict boat
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department dive team recently spent a morning removing a derelict boat from Sarasota Bay.

The boat was half-submerged west of Harbor Acres. Police say the owner abandoned the vessel after it sunk during Hurricane Ian and became a marine hazard.

Removing the boat was a priority, the police department said on Twitter. The owner is facing criminal and civil charges.

