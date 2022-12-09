Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder

Michael Douglas
Michael Douglas(North Port Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:04 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a North Port woman in September, police say.

North Port Police are accusing Michael Douglas, 53, of brutally murdering a woman he had been pursuing romantically.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, on Sept. 26, police were called to a home on South Haberland Boulevard to find a bloody crime scene. The body of the victim, hands tied behind her back and mouth taped shut, was found to have 38 stab wounds, with her intestines visible on top of her body.

The victim’s daughter told police Douglas has been trying to convince her mother to end her current relationship and begin dating him. Douglas had visited the home in the past and documents show Douglas and the victim were planning to buy a home together.

Investigators say that Douglas, an employee at PGT, would show co-workers cell phone photos of the victim, encouraging them to look at his “beautiful wife.”

Police dash camera video taken on Haberland Boulevard a hour before police were dispatched to the home show a vehicle of the same make and model of Douglas’ vehicle parked near the home, the affidavit said.

During an autopsy, DNA evidence partially matching Douglas was found on her fingernails, documents show.

Douglas was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida...
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor gets 3 1/2 years for taking kickbacks from drug salesman

Latest News

The Ringling Trail “complete street” project opens to the public Dec. 15.
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
The 69-acre addition cradles the Myakka River, sheltering it among 16 acres of floodplain marsh...
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed...
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today
HIGHER MOISTURE BRINGS FOG CHANCE
Morning fog and afternoon sun for several more days