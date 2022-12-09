Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Port Charlotte man was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of a North Port woman in September, police say.

North Port Police are accusing Michael Douglas, 53, of brutally murdering a woman he had been pursuing romantically.

According to the probable cause affidavit in the case, on Sept. 26, police were called to a home on South Haberland Boulevard to find a bloody crime scene. The body of the victim, hands tied behind her back and mouth taped shut, was found to have 38 stab wounds, with her intestines visible on top of her body.

The victim’s daughter told police Douglas has been trying to convince her mother to end her current relationship and begin dating him. Douglas had visited the home in the past and documents show Douglas and the victim were planning to buy a home together.

Investigators say that Douglas, an employee at PGT, would show co-workers cell phone photos of the victim, encouraging them to look at his “beautiful wife.”

Police dash camera video taken on Haberland Boulevard a hour before police were dispatched to the home show a vehicle of the same make and model of Douglas’ vehicle parked near the home, the affidavit said.

During an autopsy, DNA evidence partially matching Douglas was found on her fingernails, documents show.

Douglas was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

