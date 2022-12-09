Police: Student arrested after posting photo with gun in school bathroom

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A Gibbs High School student was arrested for a possession of a weapon on school property Thursday.

According to St. Pete Police. the night grader was arrested and charged with a felony after a teacher notified the school resource officer about a social media post from the student showing himself holding a gun, while standing inside the school bathroom.

He did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post. An investigation was immediately launched and the student, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested.

“The St. Petersburg Police makes the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, will be thoroughly investigated. This serves as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously and the consequences could be severe,” reads a post from the department.

