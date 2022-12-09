Advertise With Us
North Port man convicted of molesting two juveniles

Charles Kasten
Charles Kasten
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was convicted in Sarasota County court of three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim between 12-16 years of age, and a victim of less than 12.

Charles Kasten committed the crimes between 2014 through 2020 and the case was investigated by North Port Police Department. The trial was held at the Sarasota County Courthouse from Dec. 5-8.

“The defendant victimized the youngest little girl for years before the abuse was discovered,” sad lead prosecutor in the case, Assistant State Attorney Kate Metz. “Thanks to the quick thinking of the victims’ older sister, the abuse was discovered and North Port Police Department ... took over the investigation.”

Metz described the girls’ courage as “awe-inspiring.”

“They testified with confidence and grace in the presence of their abuser. Yesterday, they regained some of the power the defendant stole from them. The community is safer today because the defendant can no longer prey on little girls,” Metz said

The crimes carry a maximum possible sentence of life in prison. The minimum mandatory sentence is 25 years prison. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

