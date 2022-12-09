North Port allows deferred water payments for those affected by Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port voted Thursday to allow residents whose homes were made uninhabitable by Hurricane Ian to defer payments of required hook up fees of $55.95.

That money would keep the homes hooked up to the city water and sewage systems but the commission voted to amend codes following in the wakes of natural disasters that would allow discontinuation of service instead of complete disconnection. Service fees were also scheduled to rise to upwards of $27,000 to reconnect service starting in 2023. North Port homes received significant damage during Ian and suggestions came in to allow for more affordable code changes that would allow for owners to pay base facility charges for a maximum of five years versus dealing with catastrophic damage and charges for abandoning the service.

The city suggested the following solutions.

• Allow owner one additional option, to pay base facility charges for a maximum of 5 years from the date service was abandoned to the date service was restored instead of paying Capacity/Line Extension/Meter Fees

• ~ $4,000 for base facility charges for the full 5 years

• ~$27,500 for Capacity Fees/Line Fees

• Add the Line Extension Fee specifically to the Discontinuance of Service for consistency in the Code

The city will also evaluate which sewer and water infrastructure that has been destroyed. The new changes will affect just over 60 residents in North Port, with a majority in Holiday Park, a manufactured home park.

