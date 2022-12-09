Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase

MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Conservationists have acquired more land at the headwaters of the Myakka River, to preserve areas of floodplain marsh and upland forest, it was announced Thursday.

The Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast purchased 69 acres that will increase the size of the Myakka Headwaters Preserve, where seven streams converge to form the Myakka River.

The now 432-acre Myakka Headwaters Preserve is adjacent to the 2,300-acre Flatford Swamp Preserve, which contains the river’s largest forested wetland.

The 69-acre addition cradles the Myakka River, sheltering it among 16 acres of floodplain marsh and 53 acres of upland forests. Among the forests are 30 acres of longleaf pine forest, a national conservation priority. Less than 5% of the original longleaf pine forests across the Southeastern United States remain, the Foundation said.

“Now that we own land on both sides of the Myakka River, we can ensure the full restoration and protection of the entire river floodplain in this area,” Christine P. Johnson, president of the Foundation, said.

The Foundation purchased the 69 acres using their dedicated Land Fund, along with grants from the Manatee Community Foundation and the Jelks Family Foundation. The purchase was completed Dec. 7.

The Myakka Headwaters Preserve is also part of the growing Southwest Florida Wildlife Corridor, a land conservation initiative stretching from south Tampa Bay to the Everglades and connecting to the more well-known Florida Wildlife Corridor.

To date, Conservation Foundation has protected over 19,200 acres across 55 properties. These areas provide vital habitats for plants and animals, help capture pollution, act as natural buffers along coasts and riverbeds, and absorb rainfall from intense storms.

The Conservation Foundation’s Land Fund was established in 2017 to quicken the pace of land conservation.

Myakka Headwaters Preserve is not open to the public, though those wishing to experience the landscape firsthand are invited to attend one of Conservation Foundation’s free Nature Interpretation programs. Learn more about upcoming program activities at conservationfoundation.com/events.

