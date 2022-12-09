Morning fog and afternoon sun for several more days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see some morning fog the next couple of days. Most of the fog will be inland, however the chance for some coastal sea fog will also be possible both today, Saturday, and Sunday.

This could create a situation that would favor isolated pockets of dense fog that could slow early morning traffic, and possibly linger into midmorning along the coast and cause a boating hazard. Once the fog burns off you can expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of the morning and afternoons. Temperatures will run five or so degrees above the average. Skies will also remain dry into early next week.

By midweek, we will watch a stronger cold front approach and bring the first reasonable chance for rain in the last three weeks. It could also bring difficult travel conditions to parts of the northeast and mid-Atlantic. Once the front clears the Suncoast some cooler air will move in.

It is possible that by one week from today, the temperatures will return to normal or below normal. Normals for this time of year next Friday would be mid-70s in the day and mid-50s at night.

