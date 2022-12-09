Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’

Mr. and Mrs. Claus at "The Night Before Christmas":
Mr. and Mrs. Claus at "The Night Before Christmas":(Manatee County Govenrment)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza.

So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.

The night of family fun—highlighted by visits and photo-ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus—will also include face painting, bounce house, the movie “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (presented by Double Deez Chicago Style Hot Dogs) playing at the amphitheater and—new for 2022—a foam zone.

Local vendors will be showing their holiday spirit, and a fabulous food truck line up will ensure that dinner is covered! Entry to the event is FREE although some areas require a $5 wristband; however, a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, per family, is kindly requested.

Wristbands will be sold to allow access to the foam zone, bounce house, face painting, a special photo-zone for keepsake pictures and more. Pre-sale wristbands will be available at the G.T. Bray Park front desk, beginning December 2. They will be on sale on a cash-only basis at the event entrance on the day of event.G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Visitors may access the park from 59th St. W. or 51st St. W. and are asked to park near the Recreation Center off of 33rd Ave. Dr. W.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emily Ann Wilson
Manatee County Sheriff finds missing endangered adult
Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida...
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Steven Chun
Sarasota doctor gets 3 1/2 years for taking kickbacks from drug salesman

Latest News

Michael Douglas
Port Charlotte man accused in gruesome North Port murder
The Ringling Trail “complete street” project opens to the public Dec. 15.
‘Complete street’ project opens in downtown Sarasota Dec. 15
The 69-acre addition cradles the Myakka River, sheltering it among 16 acres of floodplain marsh...
Myakka River preservation area grows with land purchase
The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Shannon Staub Library in North Port will be closed...
FEMA disaster center in North Port closed today