Manatee County to host its annual ‘Night Before Christmas’

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is set up for its big Christmas extravaganza.

So, if you’re looking to see Santa Claus, come to Manatee County’s Annual “A Night Before Christmas” event, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park.

The night of family fun—highlighted by visits and photo-ops with Santa and Mrs. Claus—will also include face painting, bounce house, the movie “Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas” (presented by Double Deez Chicago Style Hot Dogs) playing at the amphitheater and—new for 2022—a foam zone.

Local vendors will be showing their holiday spirit, and a fabulous food truck line up will ensure that dinner is covered! Entry to the event is FREE although some areas require a $5 wristband; however, a suggested donation of one new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots, per family, is kindly requested.

Wristbands will be sold to allow access to the foam zone, bounce house, face painting, a special photo-zone for keepsake pictures and more. Pre-sale wristbands will be available at the G.T. Bray Park front desk, beginning December 2. They will be on sale on a cash-only basis at the event entrance on the day of event.G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton. Visitors may access the park from 59th St. W. or 51st St. W. and are asked to park near the Recreation Center off of 33rd Ave. Dr. W.

