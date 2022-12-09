Kindergarten Child ID Program launched in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashley Moody has announced that free Child ID kits will be distributed to every kindergarten student in Florida.

The National Child ID Program aims to make it easier for parents to collect identifying information such as photographs, fingerprints, and DNA of their children on identification cards. These kits can help assist law enforcement in finding missing children.

Approximately 250,000 kits will be provided to all Florida school districts for distribution to public, private, and charter schools.

More information can be found here.

