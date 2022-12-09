Foggy forecast for to start Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The only downside to our beautiful weather lately has been a little fog. We will once again see some fog to kick off the day on Friday some of it could be thick in a few places. The fog should burn off quickly and we will see skies become mostly sunny. High temperatures will warm into the low 80s inland and upper 70s near the beaches. The average low and high for this time of year is 56, and 76 degrees respectively.

The weekend is shaping up to be quite nice with the only problem being fog once again. We may even see some sea fog develop which is usually a little thicker and can stick around a while longer than the typical radiational, or land fog. Other than that look for generally sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 each day.

This pattern should stick around through Wednesday and then we will see some cloudiness along with a chance for a few showers move in on Thursday as a cold front gets closer to the area. Right now the rain chance for Thursday is at 60%. We could even see a few isolated thunderstorms with this next cold front.

Weak cold front on Thursday (WWSB)

Temperatures are not suppose to drop all that much with the passage of this front maybe just a few degrees cooler than average for Friday and next Saturday.

For boaters things are looking good over the next several days with seas running 1 foot or less and a light chop on the waters. Winds will be generally out of the NE at 5-10 knots, switching around to the NW as the sea breeze kicks in.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.